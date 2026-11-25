Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of Fourthstone LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cornermen Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.1% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,301 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,260,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $68,601,000 after buying an additional 105,160 shares during the period. United Southern Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Mayport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $59.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

These are some of the BAC headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A recent analysis points to BAC’s discounted valuation, revenue growth and AI investments as potential supports for the shares, while noting earnings concerns remain. Article: Is Bank of America’s Attractive Valuation Enough to Buy the Stock?

A recent analysis points to BAC’s discounted valuation, revenue growth and AI investments as potential supports for the shares, while noting earnings concerns remain. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a pending securities class action against BAC, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. Separately, an investor investigation alleges weaknesses in anti-money-laundering controls and failure to report more than $5 billion in suspicious transactions. These are allegations, not findings, but could raise legal, regulatory and reputational risks. Article: Investor Action Notice

Several law firms publicized a pending securities class action against BAC, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. Separately, an investor investigation alleges weaknesses in anti-money-laundering controls and failure to report more than $5 billion in suspicious transactions. These are allegations, not findings, but could raise legal, regulatory and reputational risks. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway has continued reducing its long-held BAC stake. The sales may weigh on investor sentiment, although the article cautions that they do not alone determine the stock’s prospects. Article: Berkshire Hathaway Has Sold More Than Half Its Bank of America Shares

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving consumers, businesses, institutional investors and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgages, auto loans and other lending, as well as payment and treasury services. The company also provides investment and wealth management through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, and serves corporate and institutional clients with commercial banking, capital markets, trading and advisory services.

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