11,063 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Purchased by TMB Capital Partners LLC

TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,063 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of TMB Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.27 and a 200-day moving average of $346.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

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