Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,106,900 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $53,751,000. EQT makes up about 2.9% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 0.18% of EQT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in EQT by 60.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 52,636 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,591,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 211,444 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EQT Trading Up 0.6%

EQT stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. EQT Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from EQT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1650. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. EQT's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Citigroup raised their price objective on EQT from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens increased their target price on EQT from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Read Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation is an energy company focused on natural gas production and related midstream services. Its activities include exploring for and producing natural gas, as well as gathering, processing and transporting natural gas and associated liquids. The company's operations are concentrated in the Appalachian Basin, particularly the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. EQT serves natural gas markets through its production and infrastructure businesses. EQT expanded its midstream operations through its 2024 combination with Equitrans Midstream, bringing gathering and transmission assets into the company, including infrastructure associated with the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

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