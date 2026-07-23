110,731 Shares in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC Bought by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000. Lincoln Educational Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Militia Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Lincoln Educational Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $17,028,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,449,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,115,094 shares of the company's stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 202,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,807 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $764,426.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,415.28. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,201,872. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,070 shares of company stock worth $4,617,457 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.17.

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Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of LINC opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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