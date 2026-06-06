111 Capital Buys 63,900 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

111 Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,341.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,663 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.4% of 111 Capital's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 111 Capital's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its position in Netflix by 3.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 274 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.20. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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