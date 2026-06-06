111 Capital Buys Shares of 12,111 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,111 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in ExxonMobil by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 655,303 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Down 1.2%

XOM stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.68 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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