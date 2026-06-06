111 Capital Purchases Shares of 14,474 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

111 Capital purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,786 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,268. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3%

TJX Companies stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal.

Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal. Positive Sentiment: UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations.

UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking.

Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ernie Herrman and CFO John Klinger sold shares this week, which may weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were disclosed as routine filings.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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