111 Capital Sells 7,913 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

111 Capital reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $134.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here