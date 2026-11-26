Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,201 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 111,121 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BG Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,897.0% during the 3rd quarter. BG Investment Services LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,572 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,688 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 24,166 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 352,669 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $80,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valen Private Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total value of $4,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,657,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $402,449,453.80. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $149.30 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $124.50 and a twelve month high of $243.37. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.74%.

Recent NVIDIA Headlines

Investors following NVDA have been watching these headlines:

Neutral Sentiment: Moody’s said Huang’s reinstatement reduces near-term leadership uncertainty and left its ratings unchanged. That offers some reassurance, but does not resolve concerns about governance or dependence on one executive. Article: Moody’s says Huang reinstatement eases uncertainty; ratings unchanged

Moody’s said Huang’s reinstatement reduces near-term leadership uncertainty and left its ratings unchanged. That offers some reassurance, but does not resolve concerns about governance or dependence on one executive. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing management and governance risks, including board oversight and succession planning. A one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days, adding pressure to investor sentiment. Article: S&P places NVIDIA rating on CreditWatch Negative

S&P Global placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing management and governance risks, including board oversight and succession planning. A one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days, adding pressure to investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing leadership and legal uncertainty: Huang has reportedly rejected calls for a succession plan, while congressional scrutiny and export-control inquiries tied to alleged chip diversions to China continue. These issues could prolong reputational and regulatory risk. Article: Jensen Huang’s message to Nvidia: We don’t need a Plan B

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

Further Reading

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