RDST Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,532 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 11,135 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 7.6% of RDST Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RDST Capital LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $93,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,763 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,777 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. William John Sempolinski acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,107,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Investors following META have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2%

META stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $779.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 7.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,904,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $974,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,500. This represents a 35.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. Insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $895.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. President Capital raised Meta Platforms from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $660.00 to $897.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report