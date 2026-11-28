State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,481 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 11,308 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $536,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $28,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Schuylkill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $779.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $671.41 and a 200-day moving average of $627.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 7.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Citic Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $718.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Phillip Securities raised Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $795.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $886.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, President Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $660.00 to $897.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Report on META

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are a few of the latest headlines about META:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,600. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 over the last three months. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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