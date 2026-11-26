State Street Corp lowered its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,089,494 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 11,322,226 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.14% of SM Energy worth $408,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,913 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,006 shares of the energy company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the energy company's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, Director Ashwin Venkatraman sold 3,650 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $139,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,457. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $28.90 on Thursday. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 13.69%. SM Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 167.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded SM Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seaport Research Partners raised SM Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut SM Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SM

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent oil and gas company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are concentrated in Texas, including the Midland Basin in the Permian Basin and the South Texas region. The company's business includes developing oil and gas properties and managing the infrastructure and operations needed to bring production to market. Its portfolio has evolved over time as SM Energy has made acquisitions and divested assets to focus on its core areas.

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