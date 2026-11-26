Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,098 shares of the company's stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE RTX opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.39. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $166.74 and a one year high of $226.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.48. RTX had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RTX from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.82.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

Top RTX Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about RTX:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya Williams sold 9,071 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $1,829,620.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,781. The trade was a 34.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that develops and manufactures technologies for commercial aviation, military and government customers. The company serves customers around the world through its aerospace, propulsion and defense businesses. RTX's three principal businesses are Collins Aerospace, which supplies aircraft systems and services; Pratt & Whitney, which designs and manufactures aircraft engines and related services; and Raytheon, which develops defense and intelligence technologies, including air and missile defense systems, radars, sensors and missiles.

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