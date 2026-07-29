11,469 Shares in Equifax, Inc. $EFX Purchased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,469 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Equifax Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $187.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.97. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.74 and a 52-week high of $271.84.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.73%.Equifax's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $6,506,098.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,808,582.40. This represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $222.00 to $194.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

See Also

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