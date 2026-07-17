1,147,659 Shares in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Bought by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,147,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,488,000. Haleon comprises 2.0% of Goodman Financial Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,529,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 429.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,003,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 4,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,027,189 shares of the company's stock worth $81,155,000 after buying an additional 7,845,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Haleon by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,500,496 shares of the company's stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,384,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Get Haleon alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLN. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLN

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.13.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Haleon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haleon wasn't on the list.

While Haleon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here