11,500 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

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ESCO Technologies Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE ESE opened at $340.60 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $312.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.92 and a 52 week high of $362.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

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ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report).

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