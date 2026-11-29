Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,150,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,495,000. First Horizon comprises approximately 0.8% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $1,505,239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $747,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,576,059 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $128,361,000 after acquiring an additional 767,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,739,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,612,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on First Horizon in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Horizon from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore restated a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. First Horizon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.18 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. First Horizon's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Through First Horizon Bank, it provides personal and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, cash management and other financial services for individuals, businesses and institutions. The company also offers wealth management and specialty financial services, including capital markets and mortgage-related services. Its banking network serves customers across the southeastern United States, while some specialty businesses operate more broadly.

See Also

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