Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,153,566 shares of the cable giant's stock, valued at approximately $25,102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $25.73 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cable giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Comcast from a "sector weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

Comcast is a media and technology company that provides broadband, video, wireless and voice services, primarily through its Xfinity brand. It also produces and distributes television programming, films and other content through NBCUniversal, and operates theme parks and streaming services. The company traces its roots to American Cable Systems, founded in 1963, and adopted the Comcast name in 1969. Comcast expanded beyond cable operations through its acquisition of NBCUniversal, completed in 2011, and its acquisition of Sky in 2018.

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