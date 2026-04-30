11,573 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,573 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 179 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $1,400.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $812.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK traded up $22.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,086.22. 2,447,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,348,248. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $743.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $1,115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of -142.61 and a beta of 5.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Sandisk's revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here