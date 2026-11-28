Avantyr Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,160,001 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $109,597,000. Voya Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.30% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 696 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $100.73 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $106.79.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Voya Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 2,093 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.81, for a total value of $200,530.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc. is a U.S.-focused financial services company serving employers, individuals and institutions. Its main businesses are retirement, investment management and employee benefits, with services designed to support workplace savings, financial planning and employee protection. Through its retirement business, Voya provides workplace retirement plans and related recordkeeping, administration and education services. Its investment management business offers investment strategies and solutions to institutional and individual clients, while its employee benefits business provides workplace coverage such as group life, disability and stop-loss insurance.

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