11,604 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,604 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $93.57 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONEOK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Freedom Capital upgraded ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.06.

View Our Latest Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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