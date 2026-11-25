Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,690,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $185,043,000. Cipher Mining makes up about 4.7% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 2.56% of Cipher Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. DKM Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company's stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cipher Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.53.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 161.74% and a negative net margin of 742.33%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CIFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cipher Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cipher Mining from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cipher Mining from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIFR

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based bitcoin mining company that develops and operates data centers designed to support large-scale mining operations. Its facilities house specialized computing equipment that helps process transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. The company's operations and development activities are concentrated in the United States, including sites in Texas. Its work includes building and managing mining infrastructure and sourcing the energy and equipment needed to run its facilities.

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