11,717 Shares in F5, Inc. $FFIV Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,717 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 968 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in F5 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,569 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. This trade represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock worth $7,966,227 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $383.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $399.59.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $379.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F5, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F5 wasn't on the list.

While F5 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here