Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,606 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems' holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems' holdings in Intel were worth $81,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. SMA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,397 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $134,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Intel by 15,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 7,905 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 152,780 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lip Tan purchased 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,808,024.37. The trade was a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here's some of the latest news about INTC:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s foundry unit reportedly grew revenue 58% and secured its first 18A customer. CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s share purchase was also cited as a sign of commitment, though manufacturing execution and heavy investment remain important risks. Blueprint to Profits: Intel’s Strategic Foundry Pivot

Intel’s foundry unit reportedly grew revenue 58% and secured its first 18A customer. CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s share purchase was also cited as a sign of commitment, though manufacturing execution and heavy investment remain important risks. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor shares sold off amid doubts about whether AI spending will translate into sustainable profits. Intel also faces reported pressure from weaker PC demand, thin free cash flow and a weaker fourth-quarter outlook. Why Nvidia, AMD and Intel Stocks Are Under Pressure

Semiconductor shares sold off amid doubts about whether AI spending will translate into sustainable profits. Intel also faces reported pressure from weaker PC demand, thin free cash flow and a weaker fourth-quarter outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action concerning investors who bought Intel shares from July 23 through October 29, alleging misleading disclosures about PC-market weakness, inventory and AI-related opportunities. The claims remain allegations, but the case adds legal and reputational uncertainty. Intel Securities Class Action Notice

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

See Also

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