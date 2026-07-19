11,800 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,293,000. Lumentum comprises about 1.3% of Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lumentum by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,804 shares of the technology company's stock worth $136,306,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21,806.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,183,000 after buying an additional 73,706 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $6,755,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,062,179.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,735,477.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citic Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of LITE opened at $732.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68. The stock's 50 day moving average is $865.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

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