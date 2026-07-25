1,182,414 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,182,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $13,716,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian T. Gladden acquired 9,985 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 61,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,726.98. This represents a 19.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Barber acquired 15,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,929.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $552,716.84. This represents a 37.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,160 shares of company stock worth $351,179. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.42.

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DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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