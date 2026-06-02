11,832 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Bought by Vantus Wealth LLC

Vantus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,832 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $332,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275,456 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 126.3% in the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 176,715 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 98,630 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $121.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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