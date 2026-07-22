11,836 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.77.

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Bank of America Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is 25.69%.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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