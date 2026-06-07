118,725 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,154,000. Vistra makes up 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Vistra by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $148.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.22. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VST. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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