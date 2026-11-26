Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM - Free Report) by 131.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,886 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 118,778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in 3M were worth $34,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi raised its position in shares of 3M by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,536,148 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $734,448,000 after buying an additional 1,819,178 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 22,972.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,472 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 345,966 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $56,678,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in 3M by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,935,534 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $637,202,000 after acquiring an additional 270,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 332.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 303,723 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts: Sign Up

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $190.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $196.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. 3M had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 123.11%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

3M declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buy back $6 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. 3M's payout ratio is 46.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $190.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Profile

3M is a diversified technology and manufacturing company that develops products and materials for industrial, transportation, electronics, safety and consumer markets. Its offerings include adhesives, abrasives, filtration products, personal protective equipment, automotive and electronics materials, and consumer products such as Post-it Notes and Scotch-brand tapes. Founded in 1902 as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, 3M began as a mining venture before expanding into materials science and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 3M, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 3M wasn't on the list.

While 3M currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report