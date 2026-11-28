Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,700 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $20,471,000. Eagle Materials makes up 7.3% of Highlander Partners L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Eagle Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 87.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $66,255,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 109.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,023 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

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Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $188.98 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $160.02 and a 52 week high of $245.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $177.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $633.08 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 16.11%. Eagle Materials's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Eagle Materials's dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $210.00 to $165.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $219.00 to $170.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $192.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc. is a U.S.-based manufacturer of materials used in residential, commercial, infrastructure and industrial construction. Its products are sold primarily to construction companies, building-materials distributors and other businesses. The company produces cement, ready-mixed concrete and aggregates, as well as gypsum wallboard and paperboard. These products are used in projects ranging from roads and other infrastructure to homes and commercial buildings. Eagle Materials operates facilities across multiple U.S. states and serves construction markets throughout the country.

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