First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,605,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,298,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,289 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,571,060,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 42,385,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,066,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,359,172,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,313,953,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Latest Bank of America News

Here's some of the latest news about BAC:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against BAC, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. The notices cite allegations about the company’s disclosures; they are not findings of wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational and legal uncertainty. Article: Shareholder Alert—Class Action Against Bank of America

Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against BAC, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. The notices cite allegations about the company’s disclosures; they are not findings of wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational and legal uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: A report highlighted $486 billion in unrealized securities losses across U.S. banks, raising concerns about balance-sheet flexibility and potential pressure on margins. Article: Bank Bond Losses Hit $486 Billion: How Exposed Is Bank of America?

A report highlighted $486 billion in unrealized securities losses across U.S. banks, raising concerns about balance-sheet flexibility and potential pressure on margins. Negative Sentiment: Technical coverage says BAC is below short-term averages as sellers maintain momentum, reinforcing a weak near-term chart picture. Article: BAC Trades Below Short-Term Averages

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $335.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $62.00 price target on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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