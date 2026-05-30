12,015,218 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,015,218 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,182,951,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.28% of Salesforce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,774 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 8.4%

NYSE CRM opened at $191.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $276.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $180.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Salesforce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.97.

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Trending Headlines about Salesforce

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Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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