12,036 Shares in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $57,955,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sezzle by 64.7% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 587,129 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sezzle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 5,955.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,874 shares of the company's stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 189,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sezzle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,883 shares of the company's stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 172,115 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sezzle Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 6.96. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 25,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,627,848.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 449,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,480,454.80. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 3,178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $374,114.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,529,638.04. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,887. 49.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEZL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sezzle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEZL

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

See Also

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