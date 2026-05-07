120,745 Shares in Trane Technologies plc $TT Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,994,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.05% of Trane Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $434.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $505.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,200. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 36,045 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.69, for a total value of $15,235,861.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,978,950.12. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,590 shares of company stock worth $27,403,514. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $488.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $448.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $348.06 and a 1 year high of $503.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Further Reading

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