Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,340 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 120,753 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Allstate worth $38,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 46.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 6,922 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 21.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,784 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 212,386 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $270.80 on Wednesday. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $191.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $2.87. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.87 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 38.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Allstate's payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allstate from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore upped their target price on Allstate from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Allstate from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Allstate from $310.00 to $292.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $274.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a U.S.-based insurance company that provides property and casualty coverage and related protection products. Its offerings include auto, homeowners, renters, condominium, motorcycle and recreational vehicle insurance, as well as life insurance and roadside assistance. The company sells products through its Allstate-branded business and other businesses, including National General, using agents and direct-to-consumer channels. Allstate primarily serves customers in the United States.

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