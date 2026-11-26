Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV - Free Report) TSE: FNV by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 120,903 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Franco-Nevada worth $41,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $35,000. DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $245.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.77. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $285.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 66.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $279.44.

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Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Canada-based royalty and streaming company focused primarily on gold and other precious metals. Rather than operating mines itself, it provides financing to mining companies in exchange for royalties on production or the right to purchase a portion of a mine's output at agreed terms. The company also holds interests in oil and gas properties, giving it exposure to energy production alongside its mining-related assets. Its portfolio spans projects and operations in multiple regions, including North and South America, Africa, Australia and Europe.

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