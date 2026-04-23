12,187 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,187 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $833,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Arista Networks by 82.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,000,830 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,571,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,946,087 shares of the technology company's stock worth $574,984,000 after acquiring an additional 878,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $177.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.9%

ANET opened at $177.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.88. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $178.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 216,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,247,141.35. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,414,984.68. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,868 shares of company stock valued at $154,661,490. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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