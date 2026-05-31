1,220,044 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,220,044 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $29,306,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of -226.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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