122,052 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Bought by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,870.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,693 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 20.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,503,968 shares of the company's stock worth $686,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 64,057,419 shares of the company's stock worth $3,399,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,934,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,860 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,757,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company's stock.

Get BTI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8349 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider British American Tobacco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and British American Tobacco wasn't on the list.

While British American Tobacco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here