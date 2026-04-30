122,052 Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C Acquired by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,242,000. Citigroup comprises 2.7% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after buying an additional 4,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,353,612,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,870,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 580,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9%

Citigroup stock opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $135.29. The company has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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