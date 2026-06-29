12,301 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $125.79 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.68 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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