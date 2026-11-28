State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,217,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 12,355,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.43% of NOV worth $228,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,976,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at $674,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NOV by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,575,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $86,064,000 after buying an additional 664,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,767,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,165,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Get NOV alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of NOV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

NOV (NYSE:NOV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.20 billion. NOV had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. NOV's payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc. designs, manufactures and supports equipment and technology used in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. Its offerings serve onshore and offshore operations across the energy industry. The company provides drilling rigs and rig components, equipment for handling tubulars, wellbore technologies, and products used in well completion and production. NOV also offers related services, including equipment maintenance and technical support. Formed in 2005 through the merger of National Oilwell and Varco, the company has roots in the oilfield equipment industry dating back much further.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NOV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NOV wasn't on the list.

While NOV currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report