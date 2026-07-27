12,359 Shares in Novartis AG $NVS Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BXM Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 726.9% during the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 42,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 2,561.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,983 shares of the company's stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Novartis by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company's stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novartis from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $154.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $112.34 and a twelve month high of $170.46. The firm has a market cap of $295.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Novartis had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 38.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

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