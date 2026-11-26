Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,668,529 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,419,745 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.65% of Sanofi worth $646,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sanofi by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 165,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Sanofi by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,652,139 shares of the company's stock worth $233,038,000 after buying an additional 129,575 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sanofi Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of SNY opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.30 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanofi from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Sanofi from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

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Trending Headlines about Sanofi

Investors following SNY have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Sanofi to “overweight,” Bank of America to “buy,” and Royal Bank of Canada to “outperform,” adding to the positive investor tone around the company’s outlook and acquisition strategy. Barclays rating information

Barclays upgraded Sanofi to “overweight,” Bank of America to “buy,” and Royal Bank of Canada to “outperform,” adding to the positive investor tone around the company’s outlook and acquisition strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Sanofi and Regeneron have advanced a study of dupilumab in COPD, but investors are still awaiting results. A positive outcome could support another use for the drug; the available report does not provide trial findings. Dupilumab COPD study update

Sanofi and Regeneron have advanced a study of dupilumab in COPD, but investors are still awaiting results. A positive outcome could support another use for the drug; the available report does not provide trial findings. Negative Sentiment: The $41 billion cash price makes this a substantial investment, and the deal’s longer-term value depends on Insmed’s products and pipeline delivering growth. Coverage also highlights the challenge of making the acquisition pay off as Sanofi works to reduce its reliance on Dupixent. Insmed deal risks and execution

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris, France. It researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines and vaccines for patients and healthcare providers around the world. The company's medicines address conditions including immunological and inflammatory diseases, rare diseases, neurological disorders and cancer. Its portfolio includes Dupixent, developed in collaboration with Regeneron, and treatments for certain rare genetic and blood disorders. Sanofi also develops vaccines for seasonal and other infectious diseases.

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