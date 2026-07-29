12,424 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Bought by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,940,013 shares of the company's stock worth $421,039,000 after buying an additional 208,806 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,449,131 shares of the company's stock worth $123,509,000 after acquiring an additional 182,970 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,034,000 after acquiring an additional 250,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.82.

View Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:CL opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.49%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Further Reading

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