Dodge & Cox raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,212,906 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,244,020 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 2.1% of Dodge & Cox's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 6.35% of TE Connectivity worth $3,844,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 113.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 126 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 56.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 128 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.86. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 28.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "cautious" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions. Its products include connectors, sensors, terminals, relays, antennas, and wire and cable assemblies used to transfer data, power, and signals. The company serves customers in industries including automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, aerospace and defense, medical technology, energy, and communications. Its products are used in applications ranging from vehicles and factory systems to medical devices and data infrastructure.

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