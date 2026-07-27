12,591 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Bought by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 19,527 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 22,792 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $684.25 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $551.68 and a twelve month high of $748.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $718.86 and a 200-day moving average of $656.23.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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