126,083 Shares in Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. $PCSC Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:PCSC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 1.46% of Perceptive Capital Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,318,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,720 shares of the company's stock worth $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,720 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $9,646,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 640,894 shares of the company's stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 140,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,691,000.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PCSC opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.13 and a beta of 0.36. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Perceptive Capital Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Perceptive Capital Solutions

About Perceptive Capital Solutions

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

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