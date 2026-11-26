Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,262,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,186,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.33% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. United Southern Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 544,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,039,000 after buying an additional 520,768 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 360,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company's stock.

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Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Joseph Armas sold 835 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $64,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,529.70. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide designs, manufactures, installs, services, and modernizes elevators, escalators, and moving walkways. Its equipment is used in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and institutional buildings, including offices, hotels, hospitals, and transit systems. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and modernization services for its own equipment and products made by other manufacturers. These services help building owners and operators maintain the safety, reliability, and performance of vertical transportation systems.

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